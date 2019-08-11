Flipkart partners with NSDC to train 20,000 delivery executives

Walmart-owned on Sunday said that it has partnered with National Skill Development Corporation’s (NSDC) Logistics Sector Skill Council (LSC) to train 20,000 of its delivery executives (wishmasters) across the country.

This partnership is intended to certify the supply chain workforce in all aspects of product delivery and customer experience. The e-commerce firm also envisions to have a robust training program along with LSC for its additional 30,000 strong supply chain workforce.

“We understand the importance of having not only trained workforce but giving them a path to grow, thereby empowering the entire ecosystem,” said Amitesh Jha, senior vice-president for Ekart, the logistics arm of “Our industry-best training modules co-created with the LSC would help our strong supply chain workforce build capabilities across domains of product delivery and customer experience,” he added.

As part of the training program, in conjunction with LSC is conducting 8-hour training modules for its delivery executives to impart them with the knowledge on the finer nuances of the delivery mechanism. From preparing for delivery to the understanding of local transportation laws and regulations and providing a sound knowledge of end-to-end supply chain, these training sessions are aimed at imparting a holistic view of the e-commerce industry to the workforce.

Apart from these, it also includes imparting the necessary soft skills to interact with customers better through behaviour-focused sessions, including role-plays. These finer aspects play a stellar role in increasing efficiency at the hub level and are one of the key components of improving customer experience, said the company.

Upon successful completion of the training, the delivery executives are awarded ‘Recognition of Prior Learning’ (RPL) certification as per National Skill Qualification Framework (NSFQ). Issued by the Union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, this co-branded certificate is recognized across 7 countries including Germany, Denmark, Australia and Saudi Arabia, besides India.

Flipkart, which currently delivers more than 1 million shipments every day across 100 per cent pin codes in the country, has co-developed this training module along with the LSC.

“Flipkart is one of the largest e-commerce firms in India and it is heartening to see them come forward for collaboration at such a large scale. We hope this inspires other big players, who employ a large number of delivery executives, to similarly create opportunities for their growth and success,” said Capt. T. S. Ramanujam, chief executive officer at Logistics Skill Sector Council. “Our combined efforts could go a long way towards creating an organized sector from India’s logistics workforce.”