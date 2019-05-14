Flipkart pitches its manufacturing prowess to major electronic brands

Flipkart, India’s largest e-commerce firm, has long yearned to replicate the success of Amazon Basics, the private label brand of arch rival Amazon.com Inc, in India.

Under a new strategy, Flipkart is wooing international original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to create new product models in high-selling categories like electronics for sale on its platform. The e-commerce major is pitching its manufacturing capacity – a network of contract manufacturers instituted for in-house brands MarQ and SmartBuy – to major brands to co-develop stock keeping units (SKUs) in ...