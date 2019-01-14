JUST IN
Flipkart's Sachin Bansal invests Rs 150 crore in Ola

Sachin Bansal
File photo of Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal

Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal has invested Rs 150 crore (approximately $21 million) in Ola as part of the ride-hailing firm's Series J funding round, according to media reports.

Bansal is set to purchase 70,588 preference shares at a face value of Rs 10 and subscription price of Rs 21,250 apiece, taking Ola's investment value to $5.7 billion.

Bansal, who is also setting up a $1-billion fund, has made the investment in his individual capacity,

The latest funding is expected to be part of the $1 billion Ola has been aiming to raise.

First Published: Mon, January 14 2019. 14:54 IST

