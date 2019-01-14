Flipkart's Sachin Bansal invests Rs 150 crore in Ola

-
Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal has invested Rs 150 crore (approximately $21 million) in Ola as part of the ride-hailing firm's Series J funding round, according to media reports.
Bansal is set to purchase 70,588 preference shares at a face value of Rs 10 and subscription price of Rs 21,250 apiece, taking Ola's investment value to $5.7 billion.
Bansal, who is also setting up a $1-billion fund, has made the investment in his individual capacity,
The latest funding is expected to be part of the $1 billion Ola has been aiming to raise.
