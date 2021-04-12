FM Logistic India introduces EVs for deliveries within city limits

FM Logistic India, one of the youngest 3PL service providers in the country, in partnership with agri-commerce company WayCool Foods & Products is deploying (EVs) in to carry out intra-city deliveries.



The first batch of EVs deployed by the company comprises 3-wheelers from a leading commercial vehicle manufacturer having a load capacity of 500 kg, said FM Logistic India in its release.



The vehicles take approximately three hours for charging and can cover a distance of about 80 km in a single charge. The EVs will be used to carry out intra-city deliveries for WayCool.



Meanwhile, the newly launched EVs are part of FM’s initial pilot to check for their effectiveness to carry out urban and hyper local deliveries.



The EVs will be used to carry out intra-city deliveries for their customers in the FMCG, Food, Pharma and retail segments. FM Logistic India plans to deploy at least 50 EVs and cover more geographical areas under its green distribution network by this year end.



"To start, we will have EVs constituting 5 percent of our total fleet and will continue to increase it. As a soil to sale company, WayCool is committed towards sustainable actions and innovations to drive efficiency across the Agri-commerce value chain," the release quoted Amrit Bajpai, chief operating officer at WayCool Foods.



In 2014, France-headquartered FM Logistic launched Citylogin in Italy, Spain and France, a sustainable and effective urban logistics solution. The objective was to limit the impact of delivering goods (pollution, noise,congestion, etc.) in city centres, by using small depots in urban areas and last mile delivery vehicles, including small hybrid or electric vans.



FM Logistic forayed India market in 2016 via acquisition of Pune-based Spear Logistics.