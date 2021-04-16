FMCG startup AnKa SumMor raises Rs 3 cr in pre-Series A round led by IPV

-
ALSO READ
Road Safety World Series 2021: Full schedule, match time, live streaming
FMCG sector to shrink 1-3% in 2020, says Nielsen in third review in a year
FMCG firms start seeing growth in urban India after months of Covid grief
FMCG stocks come back on bulls' radar after nearly 4 months on sidelines
Xbox Series S review: Affordable and capable gaming console for beginners
-
FMCG sales and distribution startup AnKa SumMor has raised Rs 3 crore in a pre-Series A round led by early stage investing platform, Inflection Point Ventures (IPV). It is the 12th announcement by IPV since Jan 2021.
AnKa SumMor works with FMCG brands to help them scale up their businesses rapidly. Funds raised will be used for scaling business in Hyderabad and Chennai with improved infra, coverage and branding.
The FMCG startup will use the funds for expanding operations in Bangalore, along with tech development and deployment. AnKa SumMor was launched in 2018 with an aim to disrupt FMCG S&D for emerging brands.
Ashok George, co-founder CEO, AnKa SumMor, said, “We are excited to be a part of an angel platform which will give us access to business leaders in tech and FMCG that will enhance our capabilities and add value for all the stakeholders. We intend to deploy this investment into building a tech stack, increasing S&D infrastructure and resources.”
Tech stack is critical to manage complexity at scale efficiently & effectively, enhance predictive capabilities and provide market insights to brand partners, said George.
The startup serves all retail channels and acts as a SPOC across retail formats — national chains, e-comm, local chains, stand-alone super markets and kirana.
The SumMor model provides structured data leading to market insights for the brands resulting in up to 50% S&D costs reductions for the brands.
The fast growth exhibited by AnKa SumMor has enabled the company to launch its operations in Chennai. They are expected to roll out in Bangalore in this financial year.
AnKa SumMor has covered over 2600 retail formats (formats mentioned above) and is working with brands like McVities, Yoga Bar, Wai Wai, Paper Boat, Yellow Diamond, Bombay Shaving Company, Spice Story, Budweiser, Om Bhakti, Again Drinks.
“The distribution model of AnKa SumMor is well structured with respect to various factors for a complex geography like India which comes with huge infrastructure costs for brands building it from scratch. The cost savings, specially in the case of emerging brands, can be put into growing their business rapidly. The proficient model along with an experienced team helped us believe in their goals as this not only helps them grow but also helps their clients grow with decreased operational costs and increased productivity," said Vinay Bansal, founder and CEO, IPV.
The company has helped its customers increase revenues, reduce S&D costs and also provides them with real time MIS. It is the only plug n play S&D platform for challenger and emerging FMCG brands acting as a one stop solution for their S&D requirements, said the company.
The FMCG industry is the fouth largest sector in India and is expected to reach $260 billion by 2025 with emerging brands growing 2 to 3 times the rate of established brands.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU