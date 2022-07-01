Food and beverage firm PepsiCo India hands over ad duties to Leo Burnett

-
Food and beverage company PepsiCo India has appointed ad agency Leo Burnett its creative partner, the compant said on Friday.
This came after a multi-agency pitch, which saw Leo Burnett winning the mandate.
Prior to Burnett, PepsiCo had worked with WPP for 30 years in India and globally.
However, WPP had recently picked up the advertising mandate of Coca-Cola in India and across the world, bringing to an end its ties with PepsiCo.
