Food-tech start-up HungerBox raises Rs 16-crore funding from Paytm parent

Food catering start-up has raised Rs 15.99-crore funding from Paytm parent and Sabre Partners Trust, according to filings with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. The firm is raising Rs 57.99 crore for a series C funding round, of which Rs 15.99 crore in funds have come from One97, and picked up 17,013 series C shares at a nominal value of Rs 100 at a premium of Rs 7,541.03. Sabre Partners Trust picked up 3,926 series C shares at a nominal value of Rs 100 with a premium of Rs 7,541.03 worth Rs 2.99 crore.

Founded in 2016 by veterans of the food-tech space Sandipan Mitra and Uttam Kumar, the B2B food-tech company had raised $2.5 million in pre-series A funding last year, led by Lionrock Capital and Kris Gopalakrishnan, co-founder, Infosys.