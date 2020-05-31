Food to air conditioners: Consumers press order button as markets reopen

If the first three phases of the nationwide lockdown left marketers of non-discretionary products gasping for sales, the fourth phase breathed life into a choked consumer goods segment. From fast food and athleisure to air conditioners (ACs), the demand for several non-discretionary items has spiked since May 17, when Lockdown 4.0 was extended till May 31.

Executives at sportswear major Puma India, for instance, are witnessing jump in sales of performance wear and athleisure. A majority of white-collar workers — normally bound by dress codes — are not letting the ...