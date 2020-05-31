JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Industrial activity picking up pace in UP; no new tax proposal: Adityanath
Business Standard

Q4 GDP figures overstated? Economists raise doubts over quality of data

Data released on November 29, 2019 showed that GDP grew 5 per cent in the first quarter and 4.5 per cent in the second quarter of FY20

Topics
GDP report | India's GDP numbers | Q4 GDP data

Indivjal Dhasmana  |  New Delhi 

Economists believe that the recently released gross domestic product (GDP) numbers for the Q4FY20 may have been overstated. They say that the substantial changes in the growth figures for the first three quarters of the year have raised doubts over the quality of the data.

Former Chief Statistician Pronab Sen was of the view that the GDP at current prices for the fourth quarter has been overstated by Rs 2 trillion. The GDP was shown as Rs 53.3 trillion for the fourth quarter in the data put out by the National Statistical Office (NSO). GDP growth measured on the basis of constant ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Sun, May 31 2020. 16:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU