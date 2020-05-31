Q4 GDP figures overstated? Economists raise doubts over quality of data

Economists believe that the recently released gross domestic product (GDP) numbers for the Q4FY20 may have been overstated. They say that the substantial changes in the growth figures for the first three quarters of the year have raised doubts over the quality of the data.

Former Chief Statistician Pronab Sen was of the view that the GDP at current prices for the fourth quarter has been overstated by Rs 2 trillion. The GDP was shown as Rs 53.3 trillion for the fourth quarter in the data put out by the National Statistical Office (NSO). GDP growth measured on the basis of constant ...