Foodpanda, Ola likely to see a major overhaul in top leadership posts

Foodpanda could see a major overhaul in its top leadership with several senior executives set to leave the group company and some others likely to be transferred back to Ola, four independent sources told Business Standard. Meanwhile, in the cabs vertical, Ola may see more exits from the senior leadership team.

Nimish Joshi, the vice-president and head of strategic development, and senior director Pranav Mehta are learnt to be among the executives to have expressed their wish to quit. Ola, however, has been trying to retain some of them, according to sources in the know. This is an ...