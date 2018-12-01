For differently abled people, working at corporate world is no fair game

Salesh Dipak Fernando, 34, travels 8 km daily from his home at Anna Nagar in Chennai to Chetpet in an Uber. Sometimes, he takes an Ola. There is nothing extraordinary about this, except that the cab ride is the smoothest part of his day.

Once he reaches office, the odds are stacked against him in a host of ways. His biggest problem is that companies underestimate his abilities. Fernando has cerebral palsy, a muscular disability which limits the movement of his limbs, and he has repeatedly had to prove to others that he is capable. Until last year, he worked at a large corporate ...