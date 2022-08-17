For streaming to be same size as TV, discipline is must: Sameer Nair

Sameer Nair is the man responsible for bringing Kaun Banega Crorepati and the saas-bahu serials to Indian television (TV) screens. As chief executive officer of Aditya Birla Group’s Applause Entertainment, he is now bringing some of the most successful shows — Criminal Justice (BBC Studios India), Scam 1992 (Studio Next) — online. The Rs 246-crore Applause has had an incredible five years, hitting both scale and variety in a tough business. In conversation with Vanita Kohli-Khandekar , Nair speaks about the journey. Edited excerpts:

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.