For the first time ever, Apple, OnePlus set for a direct face-off in India

and OnePlus are set for a direct face-off in India, for the first time ever. While OnePlus — currently the top seed in the market — is fighting to keep its hold on the above-Rs 30,000 price segment, is leaving no stone unturned to regain the top spot.

While has advanced the launch date for its iPhone 11 series in India by three days, OnePlus held the global launch of its new flagship OnePlus 7T at New Delhi, for the first time. The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are now available in India, but their global launch is scheduled for September 30. OnePlus 7T will start selling from Saturday.

To capitalise on the surge of e-commerce channels, both players have adjusted their launch dates to align with the upcoming Great India Festival by Amazon and Big Billion Day by Flipkart.





ALSO READ: Apple gears up for Indian festive season with iPhone 11, cheaper XR

According to Counterpoint Research data, while the offline market for – comprising 60 per cent of the total – shrunk 4 per cent during the June quarter, the online channel grew over 20 per cent. With aggressive pricing, Apple has a chance to extend its market share this time, says Faisal Kawoosa, lead analyst at TechArc. With Samsung, currently the second-largest in the segment, launching its flagship Galaxy Note 10 series a month ahead of rivals, OnePlus is bracing for tough competition this festive season.

Incidentally, OnePlus, which first grabbed the top spot in the June 2018 quarter, held on to the position during the festive season last year.