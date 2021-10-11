ForeignAdmits raises Rs 3.4 cr in seed round led by Unicorn India Ventures

Bengaluru-based ForeignAdmits, which offers a data-driven platform for study abroad guidance, has raised Rs 3.5 crore in a seed round led by Unicorn India Ventures. The round also saw participation from well known angels like RiDiK Technology from Singapore, Manoranjan Mohapatra, Kumar Siddhartha (CEO, Greytrix), Chandra Shekhar Sharma (HoD, Physics, Reliable Institute, Kota, A division of Allen), Sudhanshu Mishra, Sagar Gandhi and Mayank Sharma (India Head of Prodigy Finance).

Started in 2020, ForeignAdmits makes use of data-backed counseling process and peer-to-peer mentorship by international graduates and alumni networks. Some of the well known alumni networks that ForeignAdmits work with are Columbia, Duke, CMU, Monash, University of Toronto and ASU. The company focuses on the overall aspirations of GenNext, turning them into worthy candidates from mere aspirants.

Anil Joshi, managing partner, Unicorn India Ventures, said, “Higher education in India is more focused now and producing disciplinary experts and has grown in a remarkable way. The gross enrolment ratio in higher education has been significantly improving every year. With this thought, we have led the round in ForeignAdmits as the education platform is process focused and we have first-hand seen the impact it has made since its inception.”

The company was founded by IIT alums and international graduates Nikhil Jain and Ashwini Jain. ForeignAdmits is currently present in Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata.

ForeignAdmits has a "Mentor Mentee Connect"- A personalised mentorship product for aspirants from quality and verified mentors of top universities of their choice. The aim is to make processes transparent, organised and data backed. This ensures that students not only land up with multiple admission offers but also land in their colleges with better awareness of their chosen career paths and colleges.

Nikhil Jain, co-founder & CEO, ForeignAdmits, says, “We want to transform and disrupt the $90 billion global higher education industry by creating the largest online student community to make study abroad accessible and affordable to all high potential students. Studying abroad should not be just an elitist's dream and should be made accessible to all aspiring individuals who aim to achieve their dream of going to college."

He further added that the company's mission is to enable 100 million students in India with quality mentorship to help choose a better career.

ForeignAdmits has grown 10 times in the last one year. Currently, it has close to 100,000 MAU and 150,000 user traffic per month, registering an organic growth of 650% in user base and traffic in 2021. In the next 12 months, ForeignAdmits aims to guide over 25,000 students in their foreign education cycle through tech enabled counseling process. It also plans to empower over 500 counselors to help students with proper guidance through our admission counselling products.