Former Foodpanda CEO's healthcare start-up Meddo raises $3 million

Gurugram-based healthcare platform Meddo has raised $3 million in a pre-Series A funding led by SRI Capital with participation from growX Ventures, LetsVenture, Citrus Pay cofounder Jitendra Gupta and Venture Gurukool, among others.

Co-founded by former CEO Saurabh Kochhar and Cygnus Hospitals cofounder Naveen Nishchal, Meddo would be utilising the funding for technological advancement and hiring.

“Our vision is to fundamentally change how healthcare is delivered in our country; starting with the largest and most unorganised segment, out-patient care,” said Kochhar.

The company founded last year currently partners with 400 doctors and 200 clinics to provide comprehensive one stop care, providing all health needs under the same roof - starting with consultations, nutrition, lifestyle, cutting-edge lab testing and all other health services.

Shweta Singh, Principal, SRI Capital said, “Meddo is addressing a fundamental gap in India's healthcare ecosystem by bringing doctor run clinics on to its platform and standardising service levels to provide patients with an offering they can trust”