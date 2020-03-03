Former GAIL chairman BC Tripathi joins Essar Oil UK as board member

Former chairman BC Tripathi has been appointed as chairman for Essar Exploration and Production Mauritius. The executive will also hold a board member position in UK.

“In a move to drive the strategy and growth of its energy investments, Essar Capital (ECL), the investment manager of Essar Global Fund (EGFL), has appointed BC Tripathi as the Non-Executive Chairman of Essar Exploration and Production Mauritius (EEPLM) and Board Member of UK,” the group said in its statement. Before the latest appointment, Tripathi was chairman and managing director at between August 2009 and July 2019.

Essar in its statement said that Tripathi will drive the investment strategy and play a key role in providing strategic direction to EGFL. "A person of Tripathi’s caliber is an invaluable addition to our leadership team. His exemplary track record in India’s energy sector will help EGFL grow and add significant value to our energy investments globally,” said Prashant Ruia, Director-Essar Capital.

EEPLM, through its subsidiary & Gas Exploration & Production (EOGEPL), is India’s largest operator of unconventional hydrocarbon acreages located across key sedimentary basins in the country.These acreages have a resource base of 15 Trillion Cubic Feet and includes both Coal Bed Methane and shale reserves.