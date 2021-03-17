Former Jet Airways CEO Vinay Dube plans to launch a new airline in 2021

Vinay Dube, former chief executive officer of and GoAir, is exploring opportunities to launch an airline.

Dube has teamed up with his airline colleagues Praveen Iyer and Nikhil Ved for the venture and has held talks with aircraft manufacturers and Boeing, it is learnt. The plan is to start operations with five aircraft by year end.

Dube could not be reached for comment but sources said an application has been made to the for no objection certificate.

"A lot of ground work has been done and the team is looking for investors to raise funds," a source said.

Dube, who previously worked with Delta Airlines, was appointed as Jet CEO in 2017. He left the airline one month after its closure in May 2019. Dube served as CEO between February-August last year.