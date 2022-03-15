Former Ola chief operating officer Gaurav Porwal joins Tata Digital

Gaurav Porwal, former chief operating officer (COO) of Ola, has joined Tata Digital, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Sons, according to people familiar with the development. He will help in the company’s mission of building consumer-centric digital businesses for deep consumer engagement and their needs across verticals.

Porwal will report to CureFit founder and CEO Mukesh Bansal, who last year in June joined Tata Digital as president, Tata Digital Limited.

He is a former scientist at Procter & Gamble India and co-founder of Sparsh Nephrocare.

He was a few years senior to founder Bhavish Aggarwal in IIT Bombay and joined the company in 2019.

According to experts, Tata is betting big on e-commerce and new-age start-ups and hiring talent from those spaces and investing capital into its digital businesses. This is because it has a lot of these assets and a huge number of consumers who overlap significantly as they also spend money online. The diversified Tata Group touches every online shopper with existing consumer brands.

