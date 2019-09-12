Fortis Malar Board reclassifies Singh brothers' trust as shareholders

JUST IN
The Board of Fortis Malar Hospitals, part of Fortis Healthcare, has approved proceeding with reclassification of status of certain promoters and promoter group members to public shareholders.

This include PS Trust, represented by the Singh brothers, Malvinder Mohan Singh and Shivinder Mohan Singh, Fortis Healthcare Holdings, RHC Holding Pvt Ltd Shivi Holdings (P) Ltd, among others who together held 400 shares in the company.

Fortis Hospitals Ltd, which has not been under this list, holds around 62 per cent shares in the company, till the end of June, this year.

