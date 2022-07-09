Fourth quarter numbers being rechecked post-ransomware, says SpiceJet

-
ALSO READ
SpiceJet restricts 90 pilots from flying 737 MAX aircraft after DGCA fine
Return to service: 90-hour solution to Boeing 737 MAX simulator fault?
Simulator fault: DGCA asks SpiceJet to retrain 90 737 Max first officers
Aviation in focus: SpiceJet stock has worst showing in Asia Pacific region
SpiceJet Boeing 737 Max returns to Chennai after mid-air emergency
-
"Our financial results have been delayed due to reasons beyond the company’s control as a result of the ransomware attack that affected our IT systems, which includes certain data as well,” SpiceJet said in a statement.
The airline said its Q4 FY22 financial result was prepared before the ransomware attack. But now the numbers are being re-authenticated by auditors. "The process is normal in such events," it added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU