Fourth quarter numbers being rechecked post-ransomware, says SpiceJet

has retrieved its system and data following the ransomware attack last month, the aviation company has said. The company's fourth quarter result has not been declared as yet as auditors are re-authenticating financial numbers, it added.

"Our financial results have been delayed due to reasons beyond the company’s control as a result of the ransomware attack that affected our IT systems, which includes certain data as well,” said in a statement.

The airline said its Q4 FY22 financial result was prepared before the ransomware attack. But now the numbers are being re-authenticated by auditors. "The process is normal in such events," it added.