India likely to overtake America in 5G roll-out by year-end: Ericsson CEO
Business Standard

Foxconn Technology plant in India to assemble Apple AirPods in India

For Foxconn the $200 million investment in the new factory comes over and above the Rs 1,000 crore it has invested in its unit in Tamil Nadu to make iPhones under the PLI scheme

Topics
Foxconn | Apple  | Apple AirPods

Surajeet Das Gupta 

Foxconn
Apple currently makes AirPods in China and Vietnam

Foxconn Technology Group is working out modalities to set up a plant in India to assemble Apple AirPods, according to sources close to the discussions. Talks are on whether to set up the unit in Telangana or Karnataka. The investment is likely at around $200 million.

First Published: Thu, March 16 2023. 23:00 IST

