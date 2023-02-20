FPI flows will get better only in medium to long term: Kotak AMC president

Despite earnings of Nifty50 firms growing on expected lines at 12 per cent in the third quarter, the broader market saw weaker profitability due to disappointment from mid-cap and small-cap companies, said Harsha Upadhyaya, president and chief investment officer - equity, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company. In an interview with Abhishek Kumar, Upadhyaya recommends that investors maintain a portfolio tilt towards large-cap stocks. Edited excerpts: