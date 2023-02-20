JUST IN
FPI flows will get better only in medium to long term: Kotak AMC president
After $135-billion wipeout, Adani Group plans multi-pronged comeback
Business Standard

FPI flows will get better only in medium to long term: Kotak AMC president

Looking from a medium-to-long term perspective, India is well positioned to deliver growth, both from the economy and equity market point of view

Topics
Kotak Asset Management | India FPI | Nifty 50

Abhishek Kumar 

Harsha Upadhyaya, President & Chief Investment Officer - Equity, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company
Harsha Upadhyaya, President & Chief Investment Officer - Equity, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company

Despite earnings of Nifty50 firms growing on expected lines at 12 per cent in the third quarter, the broader market saw weaker profitability due to disappointment from mid-cap and small-cap companies, said Harsha Upadhyaya, president and chief investment officer - equity, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company. In an interview with Abhishek Kumar, Upadhyaya recommends that investors maintain a portfolio tilt towards large-cap stocks. Edited excerpts:

First Published: Mon, February 20 2023. 23:33 IST

