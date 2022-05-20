FPI holding in HDFC, HDFC Bank drops amid sharp selloff in domestic market

-
Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) and HDFC Bank, in separate stock exchange disclosures on Friday, stated their total foreign shareholding was 68.56 per cent and 66.55 per cent, respectively, on May 13.
“HDFC Bank ("HDFC Bank") has been receiving queries from several investors seeking information on its aggregate foreign shareholding. With a view to have a fair and transparent disclosure and in order to avoid selective disclosure, we wish to inform you that as on May 13, 2022, the total foreign shareholding in HDFC Bank is 66.55 per cent (including 20.98 per cent of shareholding held by HDFC and its subsidiaries - being promoters) of its total issued and paid-up share capital,” HDFC Bank said.
Market watchers say the FPI holding in both the entities has come down amid a sharp selloff by FPIs from the domestic market.
In December 2021, the FPI holding in HDFC Bank stood at 70.08 per cent, while that in HDFC was 72.16 per cent.
FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 1.6 trillion from the domestic equities market so far this year. Historically, foreign investors have had high exposure to both HDFC Bank and HDFC.
