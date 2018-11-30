Free cover in second year if first is claim free: Anup Rau of Edelweiss GI

General Insurance, the newest addition in the financial services family, only recently began operations with the foray into health Speaking to Advait Rao Palepu, Anup Rau, chief executive officer at GI, says that offering a good product proposition and quality of service will help the company compete with established players, in a market that is consolidating. Excerpts:

1) Where does see itself as the latest entrant into an already competitive industry?

AR: What we are attempting to do is to offer customers a better proposition than what is available today. So one of our health products called 2-4-1 (Two-for-One), which will be launched soon, where if the customer does not file a claim in the first year, the second year is free. We like to experiment and innovate with products, especially when younger people do not stick with the products when they incur a loss. The customer needs to be given a good proposition here and now. I can promise the customer, like everyone else, but I have no credibility unless they experience my service. We are substantially different when it comes to service, for instance we have zero wait time for procedures and offer our customers a guaranteed bed at our hospital networks. There are many low-hanging fruits from a service stand point that we want to address.

2) What is your distribution strategy as a company?

AR: In terms of distribution we are adopting a multi-channel approach and we are trying to ensure that we cut down the amount of paper-work involved in this business. While there is a lot of noise about online, sales through online channels is not as high as one might think it. Online is a great source of information and is important for influencing, but I’m not sure if it is as effective in terms of fulfillment. A lot of our life insurance agents have got certification for selling general insurance as they see synergies between the two. We have tie-ups with brokers who have gotten us a few corporate clients; we have tied-up with Polizybazaar for the online side as well.

3) What are the challenges in terms of managing risks when you are a brand new insurer?

AR: I think the risks are higher when you are small, but you have reinsurance. So in our mortgage health channel, which is most of our business, 85 per cent of it is reinsured. In that sense our risk is managed. But risks are largest on the commercial because even if you have reinsurance on those policies, reserves have to be made on a gross basis. Soon we will have risk-based solvency norms come in, which will make us more capital efficient. For now we are trying to get our base products in place, ensure that there is innovation before we grow the commercial book and introduce products in other lines.

4) What are your thoughts on the new guidelines for motor insurance policies, given that the changes have come about just as the company began operations?

AR: I believe that most customers do not understand that Third-Party policies are mandatory, while Own-Damage (OD) is not. I think it is unfair to some extent, as a customer who has had a bad experience with a company cannot move out and the balance of power shifts to the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). I think customer awareness needs to be built and they should not be coerced into buying long-term OD policies. But to be fair, the issued guidelines very quickly after the recent Supreme Court order and have given time for to comply. However, this will clearly benefit some of the incumbent players and the order is problematic because it does not cover commercial vehicles, where this problem of non-compliance in buying insurance is most prevalent.