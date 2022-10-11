French mineral firm Imerys plans to ramp up Vizag plant production

French industrial minerals major Imerys is chalking out expansion plans for its aluminates plant in Vizag, .

Last year, the industrial mineral group set up a Rs 350 crore aluminates plant in Vizag having a capacity of 30,000 tonnes, which according to the company was the single largest site and single largest investment in the high temperature materials for the refractory, abrasive and construction business segments.

The plan is to increase production to about 50,000 tonnes by 2030 in line with India’s target of achieving a 300 million tonne capacity.

Philippe Bourg, senior vice president, Imerys, said that refractory was linked to iron and production. “With the capacity expansion in India the potential of growth is huge for us.”

Imerys’ Vizag plant was commissioned last year, but is going to be formally inaugurated on Wednesday. While Imerys has been servicing the for the last 30 years, it wanted to ensure domestic supplies and reduce dependence on imports and hence the plant was commissioned last year.

aluminate is the key binder for monolithic refractories and much of the current demand is understood to be met through imports.

The Vizag plant employs 200 people, more than 90 per cent of whom are local hires.

The industry has been facing headwinds with a significant drop in prices. However, Bourg pointed out that the industry has always been cyclical. “In the long run and specifically in India, there is an expected growth in the range of six per cent every year for the next 10 years.”

Even if there are ups and downs in the cycle affecting production and demand, growth is there, Bourg said. “We are here for the medium and long term.”