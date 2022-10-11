French mineral firm Imerys plans to ramp up Vizag plant production

-
ALSO READ
French Open 2022: Five things that made it different from previous editions
17 mineral mines taken back from states over non-production: Pralhad Joshi
King of clay: Why Nadal's 14 French Open title wins make him the GOAT
Cargo handling by Essar Vizag port up by 10% YoY to 1.3 mn tonnes in Apr
Coco Gauff: Meet French Open 2022 finalist who spoke against gun violence
-
French industrial minerals major Imerys is chalking out expansion plans for its calcium aluminates plant in Vizag, Andhra Pradesh.
Last year, the industrial mineral group set up a Rs 350 crore calcium aluminates plant in Vizag having a capacity of 30,000 tonnes, which according to the company was the single largest site and single largest investment in the high temperature materials for the refractory, abrasive and construction business segments.
The plan is to increase production to about 50,000 tonnes by 2030 in line with India’s target of achieving a 300 million tonne crude steel capacity.
Philippe Bourg, senior vice president, Imerys, said that refractory was linked to iron and steel production. “With the capacity expansion in India the potential of growth is huge for us.”
Imerys’ Vizag plant was commissioned last year, but is going to be formally inaugurated on Wednesday. While Imerys has been servicing the India market for the last 30 years, it wanted to ensure domestic supplies and reduce dependence on imports and hence the plant was commissioned last year.
Calcium aluminate is the key binder for monolithic refractories and much of the current demand is understood to be met through imports.
The Vizag plant employs 200 people, more than 90 per cent of whom are local hires.
The steel industry has been facing headwinds with a significant drop in prices. However, Bourg pointed out that the industry has always been cyclical. “In the long run and specifically in India, there is an expected growth in the range of six per cent every year for the next 10 years.”
Even if there are ups and downs in the cycle affecting production and demand, growth is there, Bourg said. “We are here for the medium and long term.”
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, October 11 2022. 17:00 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU