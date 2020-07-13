French power firm EDF backs Indian start-ups via competitive programme

French power utility EDF would be supporting start-ups in India in a bid to promote local innovation for a low carbon economy. It is undertaking its global programme called EDF Pulse in India which follows a competition format and offers financial support and other facilities to the winners.

Harmanjit Nagi, director, EDF India, told Business Standard that winners would get access to 16 internal creativity labs especially within EDF’s R&D apart from the company’s experts in various fields ranging from technical support to marketing and business development. The prize includes $20,000 for the first position, and $5,000 for the second and the third.

“What we offer is a comprehensive support to help start-ups to move from project phase to commercial roll-out. It gives them visibility via EDF social networks. Winners also may get referred to partners and invited by the EDF group to participate in in-house and external public relations events like forums, symposiums, allowing them to present their projects and develop their business networks,” said Nagi.

The EDF Pulse competition closes in November 2020. The company has been supporting start-ups through similar programmes in France, the UK, Brazil as and Africa. Since the beginning of EDF Pulse in 2014, around 1,800 start-ups have applied, and more than 60 projects are being supported by the group.



EDF’s internal incubator has invested around Euro 60 million in 17 start-ups.

According to Nagi, India is of the main growth countries for the company, crucial for achieving strategic goals of tripling business outside Europe and double its renewable installed capacity worldwide by 2030.

Through EDF Pulse, the company plans to support India’s transition towards a low-carbon sustainable future. “In India, we do business in partnership with Indian EDF Pulse India is another way to support Indian entrepreneurs and maybe find future business partners. EDF believes that the best solutions to address specific Indian challenges are designed in the field. It is crucial for EDF to be connected to the local economic fabric,” said Nagi.

EDF has 1.4 gigawatt of wind and solar capacity in India either in operation, construction or in development. It plans to reach the target of 2GW in 2022. Its major presence is in the nuclear space where it is developing a project in Jaitapur of 10 GW which will be operated by the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd. The rate of localization will be 20 per cent for the first two reactors and could reach 60 per cent for the last two, said Nagi.

EDF is also deploying one of two biggest smart metering contracts awarded by EESL. It covers the design of a data supervisory control and management systems, installation of 5 million smart meters in Andhra Pradesh and Bihar, integration of the smart meters with existing billing system of electricity distribution companies, operation and maintenance for a period of 6.5 years.

The French major is also exploring possible business opportunities in EV charging infrastructure, hydrogen generation via electrolysis which is CO2 free as well as zinium (Zinc Air) batteries for e-mobility.