Freshworks partners OrangeOne Corporation to expand business in Japan

firm has announced its entry into a strategic partnership with Japanese software service provider Under the deal, will offer its suite of products, including the helpdesk software Freshdesk, in Japan. The partnership will come into effect on Thursday.

The company currently has offices in 10 countries and its customers are from 127 countries. Presently, the company has over 300 partners in 40 countries.

Quoting industry reports, said that the software market in Japan is expected to reach 1.7 trillion yen by 2022, and SaaS will contribute nearly 641.2 billion yen to this. According to a study by the Japanese government, need to develop strategies for utilisation of digital technologies in their businesses. The report said establishing internal systems and frameworks for implementation of such strategies is critical to their success.

will pursue opportunities to offer the multi-product customer engagement suite, implement sales growth by cross-selling and introduce potential businesses to Freshworks’ user friendly software. In addition to driving sales, the company will provide dedicated onboarding and customer support to clients of all sizes.

Outside of Japan, Freshworks has an extensive partner and reseller network in the APAC region covering prominent countries like Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, Hong Kong and Korea.

In Japan, Freshworks products are used by such as international recruitment group- JAC Recruitment, leading tourism management group - Hokkaido Tourism Management, Line Corporation's LINE MAN and automobile trading company - SBT Japan.

Founded in October 2010, Freshworks offers a full suite of SaaS (Software as a Service) products. Freshworks Inc is backed by Accel, Tiger Global Management, CapitalG (formerly Google Capital), and Sequoia Capital India.

Freshworks has over 2,000 employees, headquartered in San Mateo, California, with global offices in India, UK, Australia, and Germany. The company's cloud-based suite is widely used by over 150,000 businesses around the world including the NHS, Honda, Rightmove, Hugo Boss, Citizens Advice, Toshiba and Cisco.