From a villa in Goa to 15 luxury cars, Amrapali asset auction brings hope

A villa in Goa, 15 luxury cars, including a few high-end Mercedes Benz and Audis, malls in Bareilly, Muzaffarpur, Gaya, and a hotel in Greater Noida worth more than Rs 15 billion are all on the sale list of properties owned by Amrapali Group. Homebuyers who have been waiting to get the keys to their flats for almost a decade now hope that a planned and timely sale would help in restarting the stalled construction process.

