From Baaghi 3 to Sooryavanshi, big Bollywood films face coronavirus heat

Some of the biggest films in Bollywood face an uncertain future thanks to a crown-shaped virus. As suspected cases of coronavirus steadily increase in India, the film business is in for a rough ride in the crucial March-May period.

Nearly Rs 500-crore worth of business is riding on films such as Baaghi 3, Sooryavanshi, 83, and Coolie No 3 that are releasing during this period. The first of them, Baaghi 3, starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor, which released on Friday, has already felt the heat with footfalls at theatres in Mumbai, Delhi and other metros down at least 20-30 per ...