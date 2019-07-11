From Celin to Septran, GSK Pharma sold 8-10 tail-end brands in FY19

British multinational drug major GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals has sold eight to 10 tail-end brands in 2018-19 (FY19), including its Vitamin C brand Celin and anti-infective brand Septran, as it focuses on paring down the number of brands in India to about 20 over the next one year. The firm’s FY19 annual report shows that it fetched Rs 5 crore during the year from the sale of brands.

A GSK Pharma spokesperson confirmed that the firm had sold Celin and Septran to Koye Pharmaceuticals in January this year. He did not give details about the other brands sold, but admitted that those ...