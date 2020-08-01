From controversy to delay, an airport's endless quest for take-off

On June 27, a first information report was filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) alleging money laundering by the promoters of GVK Airport Holdings, the group that holds the majority stake in Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), the entity that runs and operates Mumbai airport.

Strangely, a few days after filing the charges, the CBI teams arrived in Hyderabad and Mumbai to raid GVK’s offices and found incriminating evidence, a reversal of the normal course of events. What was found remains to be seen but this is the latest controversy that is threatening to ...