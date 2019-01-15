From Dabur, Cox & Kings to Mother Dairy, brands take a dip in Kumbh Mela

As the world’s largest congregation gathers at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati (believed to be hidden in the recesses of the earth), a long list of brands is keeping the pilgrims company.

Milk booths by Amul and Mother Dairy, a Kumbh phone by Reliance Jio that comes pre-programmed with information about the fair and apps aptly labelled ‘family locator’ and ‘khoya-paya’ (lost and found) to help people stay safe in the melee, Dabur’s toothpaste dispensers are among the many initiatives by brands steadying for a stint on ...