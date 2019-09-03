JUST IN
Arindam Majumder 

Two-wheeler sales in India, the world's largest market for such vehicles, extended the declining streak of the previous months as manufacturers pared dispatches to dealers in a bid to control inventory on the back of poor retail sales.

Largest two-wheeler manufacturer Hero Moto Corp saw a decline of more than 20 per cent. The company had called for goods and services (GST) cut on two-wheelers without which it said it was tough to revive demand.

“We are yet to see a change in customer sentiment. Inventory is still at high level, the inquires are not translating to demand yet," said Nikunj Sanghi, director international at Federation of Automobile Dealers' Association.

From Hero MotoCorp to Royal Enfield, two-wheeler sales continue to skid
First Published: Tue, September 03 2019. 22:22 IST

