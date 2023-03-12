JUST IN
Adani Group prepays entire financing for Ambuja Cements acquisition
Business Standard

Import dependency for AC compressors may fall to 15% by 2027-28

Domestic manufacturing from month-end under PLI scheme to lower dependence from 85%

air conditioner | air conditioner market | Midea Group

Shreya Nandi  |  New Delhi 

AC compressor

Top consumer-appliance companies — LG, Daikin, and Midea — are set to start manufacturing AC compressors by the end of this month, a move that will bring down import dependence to 15-16 per cent of home consumption by 2027-28, according to the government’s internal estimates.

First Published: Sun, March 12 2023. 23:03 IST

