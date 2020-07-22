From Lifebuoy to Horlicks, HUL's star brands boost sales growth in Q1

A bunch of brands of Hindustan Unilever (HUL), the country’s largest consumer goods company, aided sales growth in the June quarter (Q1) at a time when the overall market conditions have been challenging. These star performers included names such as Lifebuoy, Horlicks, Kissan, Brooke Bond, Domex and Bru.

Thanks to in-home consumption and a focus on hygiene and health, HUL said these brands contributed significantly to growth within its essentials portfolio, which constitutes 80 per cent of its business. The essentials portfolio grew 6 per cent in April-June, the company disclosed ...