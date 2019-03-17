From Linedex to UTH: Eris' acquired portfolio moving in a slow lane

Some of the acquired divisions of Eris Lifesciences, the Ahmedabad-headquartered pharmaceutical company, have seen either deceleration or losses in recent times. Also, overall sluggish growth in central nervous system (CNS) and neuro products in the industry has meant marginal growth for Eris' Strides division last month.

After growing organically for almost a decade, Eris had made four acquisitions of distressed businesses in a couple of years, expecting to turn these around. Between 2016 and 2017, it acquired the domestic business of Strides Shasun for Rs 500 crore; it ...