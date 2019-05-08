From Ola to Zomato, brands are rethinking old school loyalty programmes

In an age where brand loyalty is considered to be a dying ethic and brands see their relationship with consumers as a series of short-term engagements, old-school loyalty programmes are making a comeback, albeit in a new avatar.

Be it Bookmyshow, Zomato, Ola, Uber, Swiggy and several other digital brands, subscription-led relationships are driving a new form of fidelity between customers and brands. A host of schemes abound across the universe of aggregator apps, bundled together under the common moniker of subscription schemes, whose aim is to lock customers for repeat transactions ...