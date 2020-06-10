JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

SBI invites applications for post of CFO; offers annual salary of Rs 1 cr
Business Standard

From Pepsi to Britannia, brands step up to the digital storefront

Pepsi, Coke, Britannia, Kwality Walls and a host of other brands line up for e-stores on delivery apps, rethink visual identities, and the retail experience

Topics
online food delivery | Online grocery | Zomato

Gireesh Babu & T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

Launch a delivery app, any of the several that have rapidly mushroomed over the past month, and a colourful bunch of familiar logos pop up. Jostling for space on the screen are tiny visual identifiers that Coca-Cola India, PepsiCo India, Britannia, HUL, P&G and a slew of big brands have used to mark their designated e-stores.

Shut out of the familiar supply chain networks, big brands are relying increasingly on small start-ups to find their way back into game. But as they do that, their virtual storefronts are creating a new design language and by using a combination of factors—logo, ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Wed, June 10 2020. 23:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU