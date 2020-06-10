From Pepsi to Britannia, brands step up to the digital storefront

Launch a delivery app, any of the several that have rapidly mushroomed over the past month, and a colourful bunch of familiar logos pop up. Jostling for space on the screen are tiny visual identifiers that Coca-Cola India, PepsiCo India, Britannia, HUL, P&G and a slew of big brands have used to mark their designated e-stores.

Shut out of the familiar supply chain networks, big brands are relying increasingly on small start-ups to find their way back into game. But as they do that, their virtual storefronts are creating a new design language and by using a combination of factors—logo, ...