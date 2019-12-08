From pricing to product packaging, here's how Xiaomi cracked the TV code

In late-2016, nearly two years after Chinese consumer technology major Xiaomi entered India with its range of smartphones, a group of researchers were busy collecting and processing consumer insights at the company’s India headquarters in Bengaluru.

Xiaomi was yet to break into the top league of smartphone players in the country, but the team was working on a more ambitious project: They were readying the ground for the launch of a device with a much larger screen — a television set. After nearly one and a half years of consumer research and application of the findings in ...