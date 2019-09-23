From soap to cure for skin infections, Medimix scripts a new brand story

From a soap to cure for skin infections to a legacy brand with ayurvedic credentials, a massive repositioning exercise is on at Medimix. The homegrown handmade soap that has just hit the half-century mark is hoping to leverage its all-natural product mix and medicinal properties to gain wider appeal among a young audience, while transitioning from a budget to a premium brand.

For the AVA and Cholayil groups that own the brand in the South and North respectively, the repositioning exercise calls for a smart balancing act. It is about driving a perception change among consumers; about ...