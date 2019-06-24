From Uber to American Tourister, brand anthems flood ICC World Cup pitch

Anthems are the flavour of the season as brands across categories and nationalities are singing their way through the ICC World Cup, hoping to strike the right notes with the billions glued to the games. However, a formulaic approach–with Oppo, Uber, Bingo, American Tourister, Kamala Pasand and scores of other brands espousing national pride and support for the Indian team–could render the efforts futile, making the campaigns indecipherable from each other and open to ambush, say experts.

While anthems have their advantages, they are high risk ventures. If the song and its ...