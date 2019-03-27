From Vivo to MakeMyTrip, brands put their best foot forward for IPL

With just a few weeks to go for the Indian Premier League 2019, title sponsor Vivo launched its latest model Vivo V15 Pro, a premium range smartphone, with Aamir Khan as brand ambassador. And as the first matches of the league played out, Coca-Cola released its #SayItWithCoke 2019, part of the cola brand’s global personalisation campaign.

Ranbir Kapoor and Paresh Rawal helm the narrative in these ads. Tata Motors, an on-ground sponsor for IPL this year, is using the tournament to promote its recently launched SUV, Harrier. With young Bollywood actors as brand ambassadors, the campaign ...