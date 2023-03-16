JUST IN
Funding woes remain for Indian fintechs despite revival of big bets
ADIA to invest $500 mn in Lenskart, hold 10% stake in eyewear retailer
Defence start-up Hyper Stealth Technologies bags first order under iDEX
India adds 23 unicorns in 2022, overtakes China for 2nd consecutive year
Funding woes remain for Indian fintechs despite revival of big bets
Cloud-interviewing firm Karat sees Indian candidates setting the bar
SVB resolution reassuring, will bring relief to startups: Ashwini Vaishnaw
With US govt action, looming risks to Indian startups have passed: MoS IT
SaaS firm Freshworks says exposure to Silicon Valley Bank minimal
SVB fallout: Fintech, venture capital companies come to the rescue
You are here: Home » Companies Â» Start-ups Â» News
Rajesh Gopinathan resigns as CEO & MD of TCS; K Krithivasan to replace him
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Funding woes remain for Indian fintechs despite revival of big bets

Investments among fintech start-ups in India saw a decline of 47 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in 2022 at $5.65 billion, compared with $10.7 billion the previous year, according to data from Tracxn

Topics
Startups | Fintech start-ups | funding

Aryaman Gupta  |  New Delhi 

The Indian financial technology (fintech) start-up ecosystem, like other sectors, was hit hard by a funding winter. Notwithstanding the resurgence of large funding rounds in the space recently, many start-ups are still finding it challenging to raise capital.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Startups

First Published: Thu, March 16 2023. 20:31 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.