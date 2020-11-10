Future Consumer reports widening consolidated Q2 loss at Rs 147 cr

-
ALSO READ
Infosys Q2 consolidated net up 20.5% YoY at Rs 4,845 cr; ups FY21 guidance
HUL Q2 preview: Revenue may rise up to 19% YoY on GSK Consumer acquisition
Q2: India Inc gets margin boost on falling input cost, lower expenses
Future Retail hits lower circuit for fifth straight day, slips 34% in 1 wk
Godrej Consumer's profit before tax down 48%, volume growth slips 15%
-
Future Consumer on Tuesday reported widening of consolidated loss to Rs 146.83 crore for the quarter ended September, on account of steep fall in total income.
The company had posted a loss of Rs 16.75 crore in July-September period last year, Future Consumer said in a BSE filing.
However, the company's total income during the period under review fell sharply to Rs 244.89 crore as against Rs 1,127.17 crore in the year-ago period.
Total expenses were at Rs 354.76 crore during the period as against Rs 1,121.06 crore in the second quarter of the previous financial year. Future Consumer said the Covid-19 pandemic has caused an adverse impact on its financials.
"The Group has faced issues in supply chain, warehousing, packing centres, administrative offices, etc. which has impacted its ability to be consistent with supplies and sales and which in turn has also impacted liquidity position of the Group. While the Group continues to work very closely with all the stakeholders, the situation continues to be still evolving," it added. Shares of Future Consumer settled 0.42 per cent lower at Rs 7.03 apiece on BSE.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU