Future Enterprises board likely to discuss merger plan on Saturday

The board of Future Enterprises Ltd (FEL) is likely to discuss on Saturday the proposal to merge other listed group entities, such as Future Lifestyle, Future Retail, and Future Supply Chain Solutions, with itself. Once the process is complete, Reliance Industries (RIL) will be investing Rs 8,500 crore in the merged entity by way of additional capital, resulting in the Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate owning close to 50 per cent in it, said a source close to the deal.

The funds infused by Reliance will be used to repay the lenders. The stake of US-based online retail giant Amazon, which holds ...