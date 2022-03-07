Future Enterprises to hold meetings with shareholders, creditors in April

Ltd will hold meetings with its and creditors in April after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) passed an order allowing Future Group to convene and conduct meetings of its and creditors to seek their approval for the scheme which allows Future Group to sell its retail, logistics and warehousing businesses to Reliance Industries for almost Rs 25,000 crore, a deal it signed in 2020.

In a stock exchange filing, said that it will hold a meeting of members of the company on April 20 and a meeting with its secured and unsecured creditors of the company will take place on April 21.

On February 15, Supreme Court granted Future Retail the option to seek from the Delhi High Court permission to continue proceedings at the on its deal with Reliance Industries.