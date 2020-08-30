Future group - Reliance deal expected to address financial risks to lenders

Future group's lenders said the deal involving the sale of some of the group's businesses to Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries would protect their interest, including the payment of principal. While the deal would help the Future group avert a crisis, banks would be cautious in financing to entities in the Kishore Biyani-led Future group in order to avoid over-leverage and attendant challenges, said senior bankers involved in corporate lending.

