While RIL gains, deal may not be as sweet for Future Group shareholders

The mega deal between the retail arm of Reliance Industries (RIL) and the Future Group is positive for the shareholders of the former, but the jury is out on the benefit of the same for the latter. The Rs 24,713 crore deal will enable Reliance Retail to expand its geographic reach, product basket and strengthen its back-end infrastructure.

For the Future Group, the deal is expected to pare down debt and consolidate the remaining businesses under Future Enterprises. The big gainer from the transaction is clearly Reliance Retail. The company, which operates 11,784 stores across the ...