Future Group testing a door-step delivery service in a bid to secure market

Future Group is testing a door-step delivery service in a bid to secure its market as competition intensifies from hyper-local grocery delivery service providers, besides the growing threat from Amazon India which is scaling up the Amazon Now app, a two-hour doorstep delivery service of daily essentials.

The retailer is looking to tap a growing segment of customers who value the convenience of shopping at the click of a button anytime and from anywhere, but want the delivery at a pre-appointed destination. Under its door-step delivery model, consumers can shop at any of the three ...