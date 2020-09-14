Future Ret posts pre-tax loss of Rs 562 cr in Q1, revenue falls 74%

on Monday posted a consolidated loss before tax of nearly Rs 562 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, as stores remained shut on account of the lockdown. Revenue from operations fell 74 per cent to Rs 1,358.11 crore for the period under review, with the company saying that it was slowly getting operations on track. The company had reported profit before tax of Rs 159.24 crore a year ago.

The weak come amid the sale of retail assets of the Future group to Reliance in a nearly Rs 25,000-crore transaction, which was announced last month. The acquisition by Reliance Retail has made it even bigger, with the company now getting a third of the organised retail market.

and are the core retail of the Future group. The acquisition also involves the Future group's logistics and wholesale ventures.

Last week, had reported a consolidated loss before tax of Rs 352.76 crore for the June quarter on account of lower income. The company had reported a profit before tax of Rs 40.19 crore in the year-ago period.

While Future group founder Kishore Biyani will exit all forms of retail including apparel, grocery and lifestyle, he retains control of home retailing venture Praxis Home Retail. It will run as an independent entity, group sources said last week.